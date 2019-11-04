When I wrote about Taggart's dicey future at Florida State a couple weeks ago, I shared research about how rare it is for a Power 5 head coach to be fired after just two years on the job. That over the past 20 years, it had only happened to four coaches, and all of them had either gone 1-11 or 2-10 in their second seasons.

My point in that piece wasn't that FSU should stick with Taggart for another year or two simply because it was the norm. Rather, I thought it was important for fans to realize that coaching dismissals are only made that quickly in the most drastic of situations. It's not typically how things are done in college sports.

So why did it happen in this case?

I'll touch on several specific problems with Taggart's tenure in responses below, but from a big-picture perspective, I think two things had become clear to FSU's top brass: A) He wasn't the right guy for the job; and B) He had made too many mistakes over the last two years to dig out of the mess he helped create.

We can talk about the financial implications of losing all we want, and they are very real. Between poor ticket sales and lagging booster contributions alone, the athletics department stood to lose millions and millions of dollars next year if the Seminoles stayed with the status quo. But at the same time, I truly believe the administration would have had the fortitude to stand by Taggart if they believed he was capable of turning things around in a timely manner. I think they lost confidence in him in recent months, so then it just became a matter of "when," not "if."

Having said that, I think school officials were still hoping that it was going to work out with Taggart, as recently as Friday. One high-ranking person I spoke with that day said they still believed Taggart could make a major splash in recruiting if he could just notch some important wins on the field. But when the Miami game played out the way it did -- with so many of the same problems that have been prevalent throughout Taggart's two seasons -- I think it was really just a matter of time.

FSU is going to take a lot of heat from some in the media for not giving Taggart more time to fix a program that was in bad shape, both on and off the field, when he took over. But a lot of those voices were the same ones who have been trashing the Seminoles for the way they have looked on the field during virtually every game of Taggart's tenure.

At the end of the day, if the administration was confident that Willie Taggart could right the ship by next season, they would have saved themselves the trouble -- and money -- that will come with making this change. The fact that they were willing to write this check and accept the potential blowback tells you loud and clear that they didn't believe he was capable of doing that.