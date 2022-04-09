10 things to look today for in FSU Football's spring game

The Florida State football team's annual Garnet & Gold spring game will be played today at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium, and it will air live on the ACC Network. Whether you have been reading every practice report over the last month or you haven't paid much attention since the end of the Florida game, this spring game primer should get you ready for the big day. Here are 10 things to look for when the Seminoles take the field today and give us a preview of what the 2022 season might have in store. ***Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Impressive transfers on offense -- Entering his third year as Florida State's head football coach, Mike Norvell clearly was determined this offseason to add firepower to his offense. The Seminoles ranked No. 73 this past season in scoring offense and No. 80 in total offense, so it was easy to see why he felt compelled to make some moves in the transfer portal. The main offensive additions you'll likely see stand out today will be wide receivers Mycah Pittman (No. 4) and Johnny Wilson (No. 14), and running back Trey Benson (No. 12). Pittman has arguably been the Seminoles' most consistent receiver this spring (along with senior Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson). And Johnny Wilson and Benson are both extremely impressive physically and are capable of turning in some big plays. It might be tougher to notice offensive line transfers Kayden Lyles (No. 54) and Bless Harris (No. 58), but if you want to check them out, Lyles likely will be rotating at center with veteran Maurice Smith. And Harris will be manning one of the tackle spots. Both have shown potential this spring, but neither appears to have locked down a starting job just yet. FSU brought in two other transfers on offense -- receivers Deuce Spann (No. 5) and Winston Wright (No. 3) -- but Wright is sidelined following an automobile accident, and Spann hasn't become a consistent factor in the offense just yet. Impressive transfers on defense -- The Seminoles only brought in three transfers on defense at the break, but all three are competing for starting jobs, and all three are capable of catching your eye today. Defensive end Jared Verse (No. 5) has been extremely impressive with his ability to rush the passer and even run sideline to sideline; his physical presence at 6-4 and 251 pounds is enough to grab your attention, but his speed is what makes him truly special. Linebacker Tatum Bethune (No. 15) has quickly established himself as a force in the middle after racking up more than 100 tackles last season at UCF, and cornerback Greedy Vance (No. 21) is competing for the starting job across from Omarion Cooper. Improved passing game -- As you can tell from the long list of offensive transfers, including four wide receivers and two linemen, a top priority for 2022 is breathing life into the Seminoles' struggling passing offense. FSU has put a major focus on pushing the ball downfield with a vertical passing game, and that could be on display today. Starting quarterback Jordan Travis appears to have taken another step with his comfort level throwing from the pocket, and redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the spring. Freshman A.J. Duffy has displayed a big arm as well; and while he is not yet as consistent as the two older players in front of him, he has turned in some of the most impressive individual plays of the spring.

Quarterback Jordan Travis will be joined by a number of new faces on offense this season. (Gene Williams/Warchant)