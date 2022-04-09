10 things to look today for in FSU Football's spring game
The Florida State football team's annual Garnet & Gold spring game will be played today at 5 p.m. inside Doak Campbell Stadium, and it will air live on the ACC Network.
Whether you have been reading every practice report over the last month or you haven't paid much attention since the end of the Florida game, this spring game primer should get you ready for the big day.
Here are 10 things to look for when the Seminoles take the field today and give us a preview of what the 2022 season might have in store.
Impressive transfers on offense -- Entering his third year as Florida State's head football coach, Mike Norvell clearly was determined this offseason to add firepower to his offense. The Seminoles ranked No. 73 this past season in scoring offense and No. 80 in total offense, so it was easy to see why he felt compelled to make some moves in the transfer portal.
The main offensive additions you'll likely see stand out today will be wide receivers Mycah Pittman (No. 4) and Johnny Wilson (No. 14), and running back Trey Benson (No. 12). Pittman has arguably been the Seminoles' most consistent receiver this spring (along with senior Ontaria "Pokey" Wilson). And Johnny Wilson and Benson are both extremely impressive physically and are capable of turning in some big plays.
It might be tougher to notice offensive line transfers Kayden Lyles (No. 54) and Bless Harris (No. 58), but if you want to check them out, Lyles likely will be rotating at center with veteran Maurice Smith. And Harris will be manning one of the tackle spots. Both have shown potential this spring, but neither appears to have locked down a starting job just yet.
FSU brought in two other transfers on offense -- receivers Deuce Spann (No. 5) and Winston Wright (No. 3) -- but Wright is sidelined following an automobile accident, and Spann hasn't become a consistent factor in the offense just yet.
Impressive transfers on defense -- The Seminoles only brought in three transfers on defense at the break, but all three are competing for starting jobs, and all three are capable of catching your eye today.
Defensive end Jared Verse (No. 5) has been extremely impressive with his ability to rush the passer and even run sideline to sideline; his physical presence at 6-4 and 251 pounds is enough to grab your attention, but his speed is what makes him truly special.
Linebacker Tatum Bethune (No. 15) has quickly established himself as a force in the middle after racking up more than 100 tackles last season at UCF, and cornerback Greedy Vance (No. 21) is competing for the starting job across from Omarion Cooper.
Improved passing game -- As you can tell from the long list of offensive transfers, including four wide receivers and two linemen, a top priority for 2022 is breathing life into the Seminoles' struggling passing offense. FSU has put a major focus on pushing the ball downfield with a vertical passing game, and that could be on display today.
Starting quarterback Jordan Travis appears to have taken another step with his comfort level throwing from the pocket, and redshirt sophomore Tate Rodemaker has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the spring. Freshman A.J. Duffy has displayed a big arm as well; and while he is not yet as consistent as the two older players in front of him, he has turned in some of the most impressive individual plays of the spring.
Talented early enrollees on offense -- Along with the large transfer class, Florida State brought in 12 scholarship freshmen as early enrollees, and many of them have shown the ability to contribute early in their college careers.
On offense, the top candidates to catch your eye today are Duffy (No. 10) and tailback Rodney Hill (No. 29). Hill's calling card as a recruit was speed, and he has put that on full display this spring. If you see a blur catching the ball out of the backfield, that likely will be him.
Tight end Brian Courtney (No. 86) is capable of catching a pass or two, but the other freshmen might be tougher to notice on the offensive line. Tackle Daughtry Richardson (No. 78) and guard Kanaya Charlton (No. 69) have shown a lot of potential for freshmen and look like potential starters down the road, but they likely won't stand out much in a first spring game.
Talented early enrollees on defense -- This could take a while.
FSU brought in seven true freshmen on this side of the ball in January, and even single one has flashed at different points of the last month. The most likely candidates to stand out today are cornerbacks Azareye'h Thomas (No. 20) and Sam McCall (No. 11); both bring great length and athleticism, and they're clearly not intimidated by making the move to college football. They don't win every battle, especially against more experienced wide receivers, but they have delivered a number of impressive plays.
A quartet of defensive linemen have been a hit as well. There are extremely active defensive tackles Daniel Lyons (No. 95) and Bishop Thomas (No. 90), and athletic pass-rushers Dante Anderson (No. 96) and Aaron Hester (No. 57). Every single one of them needs to get bigger and stronger to be major factors at the college level, but the potential will flash at you when they're on the field.
Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. (No. 36) has come on in recent weeks as well and certainly looks the part.
Redshirt freshmen emerging -- FSU brought in several freshmen in the 2021 class who we didn't get to see much of last season but appear primed to make a contribution.
Tops on my list to look out for would be safety Shyheim Brown (No. 38), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (No. 44), defensive end Patrick Payton (No. 56), defensive end Byron Turner Jr. (No. 54), running back C.J. Campbell (No. 22), and offensive linemen Bryson Estes (No. 77) and Rod Orr (No. 65).
Brown, Farmer and Payton will without question be main contributors to the defense this fall, while each of the others have shown the ability to help out either this season or down the road.
Position battles -- Like all college coaches, Norvell and his staff will say that competition is ongoing for every position on the team. But the reality is that many starting jobs are essentially locked down, while a handful of others are wide open.
If you're looking to check out those open competitions, here are the top ones on each side of the ball:
* The cornerback spot across from Omarion Cooper: Top candidates right now appear to be Renardo Green, Greedy Vance and Jarrian Jones.
* Wide receiver: The most likely starters in a three-wide set will likely be Pokey Wilson, Malik McClain and Mycah Pittman, but Johnny Wilson and Ja'Khi Douglas are very much in the thick of that race. And if Winston Wright Jr. comes back healthy this fall, he will undoubtedly be a major factor as well.
Players at new positions -- Today could be your first chance to see several players lining up at new positions in 2022.
* Dennis Briggs has switched back from defensive tackle to defensive end
* Renardo Green has moved from safety to cornerback
* Brendan Gant has switched from safety to linebacker
* Jadarius Green-McKnight has also moved from safety to linebacker
Gene Deckerhoff tribute -- "The Voice" of Florida State Football is retiring after 43 years, and Deckerhoff is expected to be honored on the field during a pregame tribute. So get to the stadium early ... and bring your headphones! This will be the last game Deckerhoff announces on the Seminole Radio Network.
Former players in attendance -- A large group of former players is expected to be in town for the game, and five will have special roles. Terrell Buckley will be the game's Honorary Captain, and four others will be celebrity coaches for a portion of the contest: Peter Boulware, Danny Kanell, EJ Manuel and Bryant McFadden.
