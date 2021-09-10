12 Key Targets to watch for FSU football recruiting

The Florida State football staff hosted a huge recruiting weekend for the Notre Dame game, and the Seminoles made a splash with several key recruits. With that in mind, now is a good time to revamp our list of 12 key targets for FSU's 2022 class. We take a closer look at where things stand with each recruit and which schools might be the biggest competition. *ALSO SEE: Additional top prospects for the 'Noles *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Rivals250 OT Elijah Pritchett continues to be a top target for the 'Noles.

TWELVE TARGETS TO WATCH FOR 2022

The Skinny on WR Kevin Coleman & why he's in the 12 to watch The five-star receiver is fresh off his official visit to Florida State and things could not have gone better for the Seminoles. Coleman is a unique playmaker that could change this wide receiver group right away. After the game, I Forecasted Coleman to FSU. I think FSU's offensive performance really solidified the Seminoles' already strong position. Even though he's not deciding until December or January, I really like FSU's chances here. I consider Oregon the biggest threat, along with Texas and then Alabama.

The Skinny on WR Jaleel Skinner & why he's in the 12 to watch This is another top prospect who was greatly impacted by FSU's performance on the field Sunday night. I think FSU is the team with the momentum in this recruitment right now, so I'm cautiously optimistic about the Seminoles' chances. Although Texas is still a major threat in this race, and we can't discount Miami or Alabama either. But Texas is the team I hear is the bigger competition at this time. Skinner is a 6-foot-5 weapon that could be used the way Florida used Kyle Pitts in its offense the last few years. He would be particularly good inside the red zone for FSU. Still a long ways to go in this one though.