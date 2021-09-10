12 Key Targets to watch for FSU football recruiting
The Florida State football staff hosted a huge recruiting weekend for the Notre Dame game, and the Seminoles made a splash with several key recruits.
With that in mind, now is a good time to revamp our list of 12 key targets for FSU's 2022 class. We take a closer look at where things stand with each recruit and which schools might be the biggest competition.
TWELVE TARGETS TO WATCH FOR 2022
The Skinny on WR Kevin Coleman & why he's in the 12 to watch
The five-star receiver is fresh off his official visit to Florida State and things could not have gone better for the Seminoles. Coleman is a unique playmaker that could change this wide receiver group right away. After the game, I Forecasted Coleman to FSU. I think FSU's offensive performance really solidified the Seminoles' already strong position.
Even though he's not deciding until December or January, I really like FSU's chances here. I consider Oregon the biggest threat, along with Texas and then Alabama.
The Skinny on WR Jaleel Skinner & why he's in the 12 to watch
This is another top prospect who was greatly impacted by FSU's performance on the field Sunday night. I think FSU is the team with the momentum in this recruitment right now, so I'm cautiously optimistic about the Seminoles' chances. Although Texas is still a major threat in this race, and we can't discount Miami or Alabama either. But Texas is the team I hear is the bigger competition at this time.
Skinner is a 6-foot-5 weapon that could be used the way Florida used Kyle Pitts in its offense the last few years. He would be particularly good inside the red zone for FSU. Still a long ways to go in this one though.
The Skinny on WR Jaron Glover & why he's in the 12 to watch
This is one of my newest additions to this list. He's a cousin of FSU target Jaylon Glover of Lake Gibson, but there's not a connection in the cousins' recruitment, in case you were wondering. Jaron, who goes by the nickname Ron Ron, is one of the best playmakers that few people know about in the state of Florida. He's committed to Michigan State but has always loved the 'Noles. In fact, I'm told he was pretty excited about what he saw from FSU when he watched Sunday's game on TV. He's also now like 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, and he's off to a very strong season for the Rams. He averages 100 yards receiving and one TD a game so far. Glover also camped at FSU earlier this year, and I'm told FSU liked what they saw.
The full-throttle push isn't there yet from FSU, but I think that's coming, and the mutual interest is there. Now this recruitment could be impacted by what happens with either Skinner or Coleman, but I think this a guy the 'Noles can pull. I've also learned that Glover is expected to be at the FSU vs. Louisville game in a few weeks, so he's one to watch.
