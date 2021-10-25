12 key targets to watch for FSU football recruiting

With that turnaround, there also has been a good bit of movement in our "12 to watch" breakdown of where things stand with the Seminoles' top recruits.

The Florida State football team has somewhat turned the tide in its 2021 football season, winning three games in a row.

The Skinny on Castellanos & why he's in the 12 to watch

Thomas Castellanos is a new name on the 12 to watch, but he isn't new to 'Nole fans who follow recruiting closely. FSU's staff showed a lot of interest in Castellanos during the spring, and he even visited the campus a few times. At one point, he listed the 'Noles as his leader. That interest drifted off, however, and he committed to UCF because the Knights wanted him as a quarterback, while Florida State seemed more interested in him as an athlete.

Castellanos can play a variety of positions, including running back and receiver, but we hear FSU is open to giving him a shot at quarterback as well. In addition, he's a cousin of former FSU standout Devonta Freeman.

Things seem to be picking up again with FSU and the athletic quarterback since he visited for the 'Noles' game against UMass. As I have said a few times in the past, it's a very good sign about a recruit's interest when he visits for games that aren't marquee matchups, like a UMass. Castellanos now plans to take an official visit for the Miami game as well.

Castellanos has also visited Georgia, and Auburn is a team that was previously in the mix. We'll have to see how things go in the coming weeks.