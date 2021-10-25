12 key targets to watch for FSU football recruiting
The Florida State football team has somewhat turned the tide in its 2021 football season, winning three games in a row.
With that turnaround, there also has been a good bit of movement in our "12 to watch" breakdown of where things stand with the Seminoles' top recruits.
Here is a look at those important dozen prospects:
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
12 TARGETS TO WATCH FOR FSU IN 2022
The Skinny on Castellanos & why he's in the 12 to watch
Thomas Castellanos is a new name on the 12 to watch, but he isn't new to 'Nole fans who follow recruiting closely. FSU's staff showed a lot of interest in Castellanos during the spring, and he even visited the campus a few times. At one point, he listed the 'Noles as his leader. That interest drifted off, however, and he committed to UCF because the Knights wanted him as a quarterback, while Florida State seemed more interested in him as an athlete.
Castellanos can play a variety of positions, including running back and receiver, but we hear FSU is open to giving him a shot at quarterback as well. In addition, he's a cousin of former FSU standout Devonta Freeman.
Things seem to be picking up again with FSU and the athletic quarterback since he visited for the 'Noles' game against UMass. As I have said a few times in the past, it's a very good sign about a recruit's interest when he visits for games that aren't marquee matchups, like a UMass. Castellanos now plans to take an official visit for the Miami game as well.
Castellanos has also visited Georgia, and Auburn is a team that was previously in the mix. We'll have to see how things go in the coming weeks.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news