12 recruiting targets to watch for FSU Football after busy summer
June was a wild month for Florida State football recruiting, with several big commitments and high-profile visits, and the excitement continued throughout July.
Heading into the fall, the Seminoles have a ton of momentum with 18 commitments and the nation's No. 5-ranked recruiting class. Where will the Seminoles go from here?
Here's a breakdown of the 12 key targets who could help FSU round out this 2022 signing class. And on the Premium Recruiting Board, we've added several more prospects FSU fans should keep a close eye on as well.
The Skinny on RB Jovantae Barnes; Why he's in the 12 the watch
While FSU is still waiting on Lake Gibson's Jaylon Glover, there are plenty of other options to watch, and Jovantae Barnes would be the top guy keep an eye on here. Oklahoma is the team trending in this recruitment, but Barnes is from the state of Florida and has a very tight relationship with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach David Johnson. In fact, the communication from Barnes has picked up this month. In addition, Barnes will make a visit to FSU for the Notre Dame game.
It's unclear if it will be his official visit, but either way, this is a major chance for FSU to make its move on the Sooners. Barnes also visited FSU in June and raved about the trip. But this will be the key visit if the 'Noles want to pull it off.
The Skinny on WR Kevin Coleman; Why he's in the 12 to watch
The early talk was that it would be an Alabama/FSU battle for Kevin Coleman, but I don't think that's the case anymore. I think 'Bama has slipped some in this recruitment, and the main competition for FSU now is Oregon. Beating the Ducks will be a tough chore for the Seminoles since Oregon has had more success in recent years, and its flashy uniforms appeal to many recruits.
I do still think FSU is the team to watch, however. It's no secret that the Seminoles need playmakers, and the relationship he already has with incoming QB A.J. Duffy will help. Coleman also loves the culture at FSU, and really likes the coaching staff. The only thing the Seminoles really have left to show him is improvement on the field. How FSU plays this fall could have a bigger impact on Coleman's recruitment than any other's.
