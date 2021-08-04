12 recruiting targets to watch for FSU Football after busy summer

June was a wild month for Florida State football recruiting, with several big commitments and high-profile visits, and the excitement continued throughout July.

Heading into the fall, the Seminoles have a ton of momentum with 18 commitments and the nation's No. 5-ranked recruiting class. Where will the Seminoles go from here?

Here's a breakdown of the 12 key targets who could help FSU round out this 2022 signing class. And on the Premium Recruiting Board, we've added several more prospects FSU fans should keep a close eye on as well.

***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***