12 recruits that FSU Football has made big impression on this spring
It has been a very busy spring for Florida State's football recruiting staff, with hundreds of prospects stopping by during the months of March and April.
With another big week of visits looming, including Saturday's annual spring game, it's time to break down a list of 12 top prospects that the Seminoles have made a strong impression on this spring.
This isn't a projected signing class, but a detailed look at recruits that Mike Norvell and his staff have really positioned themselves well with.
***Don't miss out on any of our great Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial***
The Skinny on FSU & RB Daylan Smothers
Even going back to his visit last year, there was a clear connection with Smothers and FSU. He raved about the family feel at FSU and the way the 'Noles are going to use their backs. While we haven't been able to determine a clear pecking order yet on FSU's RB board, it sure feels like Smothers is at the top. And I think FSU sits in the best position at this point. North Carolina is also pushing for Smothers, along with others, but FSU has done the best job so far in this recruitment.
The Skinny on WR Hykeem Williams & FSU
It was vital for Florida State to get Williams on campus last month. It's also significant that he plans to return either for the spring game or early in the summer. Another plus is the relationship that Williams has with FSU freshman LB Omar Graham Jr. They are very close, and that could help the 'Noles as they battle Miami as the main competition.
I do feel that FSU is a very major player in this recruitment, and a positive season could certainly bolster FSU's chances against the 'Canes here.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news