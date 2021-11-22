12 recruits to watch for FSU Football: Coming down the home stretch

With several elite prospects still considering the Seminoles, here's a look at the 12 targets we're most focused on heading down the home stretch. There have been several shakeups since the last time we posted a 12 to watch, so you won't want to miss the latest update.

The Skinny on Barnes & why he's in the 12 to watch

Barnes took his official visit to FSU during the big Miami recruiting weekend, and the 'Noles made a solid surge. After that visit, I feel there is a very realistic shot for FSU in this race. Why? The fact that the Seminoles run the ball more than any other team Barnes has watched in person, plus the relationship he has with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was the first to offer. I think another key for FSU is that he is quite impressed with what Norvell is building.

Oklahoma is the big competition in this race. OU's running backs coach has ties to the Vegas area, and that helps for people around Barnes. But I think the thing to watch is how much the Sooners showcase the running game. If they do that more, the momentum could swing back toward the Sooners. It's also worth remembering that Barnes is from Orlando and most of his family is from there. In addition, Barnes hinted he might swing back through to visit FSU again before he signs.