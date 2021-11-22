12 recruits to watch for FSU Football: Coming down the home stretch
As we inch closer to the early signing period next month, the Florida State football team picked a great time to be playing its best football.
With several elite prospects still considering the Seminoles, here's a look at the 12 targets we're most focused on heading down the home stretch. There have been several shakeups since the last time we posted a 12 to watch, so you won't want to miss the latest update.
The Skinny on Barnes & why he's in the 12 to watch
Barnes took his official visit to FSU during the big Miami recruiting weekend, and the 'Noles made a solid surge. After that visit, I feel there is a very realistic shot for FSU in this race. Why? The fact that the Seminoles run the ball more than any other team Barnes has watched in person, plus the relationship he has with offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who was the first to offer. I think another key for FSU is that he is quite impressed with what Norvell is building.
Oklahoma is the big competition in this race. OU's running backs coach has ties to the Vegas area, and that helps for people around Barnes. But I think the thing to watch is how much the Sooners showcase the running game. If they do that more, the momentum could swing back toward the Sooners. It's also worth remembering that Barnes is from Orlando and most of his family is from there. In addition, Barnes hinted he might swing back through to visit FSU again before he signs.
The Skinny on Coleman & why he's in the 12 to watch
The official visits are starting to take place for Coleman. Last weekend he was in Oregon, and this week he will take one to Southern Cal. I think Oregon is the clear strongest competition for Florida State. I checked around on the Oregon visit, and I'm told he was quite impressed with the offense and the visit as a whole. But I haven't heard enough that would move me off my Forecast from FSU. Why is that?
The big reason is that he wants to play early and he loves what the FSU offense is showing from week to week. Yes, the receiver production isn't great, but that also works to FSU's favor in that the Seminoles need top playmakers, and Coleman knows that. He's also close to QB commit A.J. Duffy. At this stage, I still have Florida State as the team to watch in this race.
