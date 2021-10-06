12 Targets to Watch for FSU Football's 2022 recruiting class

Although it has been a tough start for the Florida State football team on the field, the Seminoles still have been able to keep all of their commitments for the top-10 2022 class so far. But the Seminoles are far from done with this class just yet. There are still several highly rated prospects strongly considering FSU, including some who are committed to other schools. In this "12 Targets to Watch" feature, we take a look at a dozen prospects who are high on the Seminoles' list and also have strong interest in Mike Norvell's program. Here is a closer glance at each of those prospects, where the Seminoles stand with each and who is the main competition. Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!

Rivals100 DE Marvin Jones Jr. is still a major target for the FSU football staff. (Rivals.com)

12 TARGETS TO WATCH FOR 2022

The Skinny on RB De'Anthony Gatson & Why he's in the 12 to watch De'Anthony Gatson is a name I've been hearing for a couple of months in connection with FSU, and the running back recently opened up his recruitment after Clay Helton was fired at USC. I think this is a guy who has very real interest in the Seminoles. Obviously, this hasn't been the best season for the 'Noles, so that makes it more of a challenge. Would not be surprised if some Midwest programs try to get involved in this race. When it comes to FSU's interest, I've heard the coaches are paying close attention to the Texas product and plan to go watch him in action in person very soon. I was also told it's likely he comes in for a visit for one of FSU's home games against N.C. State or Miami. Gatson doesn't claim a leader at this stage, and USC also remains in the picture. But he's one to watch since it looks as if Jovantae Barnes is likely to end up at Oklahoma despite confirming he's going to take an official visit to FSU. Even though the 'Noles are very excited about FSU commit Rodney Hill and his future, they would like to add a second back if the fit is there.