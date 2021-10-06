12 Targets to Watch for FSU Football's 2022 recruiting class
Although it has been a tough start for the Florida State football team on the field, the Seminoles still have been able to keep all of their commitments for the top-10 2022 class so far. But the Seminoles are far from done with this class just yet.
There are still several highly rated prospects strongly considering FSU, including some who are committed to other schools.
In this "12 Targets to Watch" feature, we take a look at a dozen prospects who are high on the Seminoles' list and also have strong interest in Mike Norvell's program. Here is a closer glance at each of those prospects, where the Seminoles stand with each and who is the main competition.
12 TARGETS TO WATCH FOR 2022
The Skinny on RB De'Anthony Gatson & Why he's in the 12 to watch
De'Anthony Gatson is a name I've been hearing for a couple of months in connection with FSU, and the running back recently opened up his recruitment after Clay Helton was fired at USC. I think this is a guy who has very real interest in the Seminoles. Obviously, this hasn't been the best season for the 'Noles, so that makes it more of a challenge. Would not be surprised if some Midwest programs try to get involved in this race.
When it comes to FSU's interest, I've heard the coaches are paying close attention to the Texas product and plan to go watch him in action in person very soon. I was also told it's likely he comes in for a visit for one of FSU's home games against N.C. State or Miami. Gatson doesn't claim a leader at this stage, and USC also remains in the picture. But he's one to watch since it looks as if Jovantae Barnes is likely to end up at Oklahoma despite confirming he's going to take an official visit to FSU.
Even though the 'Noles are very excited about FSU commit Rodney Hill and his future, they would like to add a second back if the fit is there.
The Skinny on WR Kevin Coleman & why he's in the 12 to watch
While we have heard stories about recruits cooling on FSU for whatever reason, and that includes Jaleel Skinner, Elijah Pritchett and so on, Kevin Coleman is still very high on the Seminoles, from what I'm told. He's also set to see FSU for the Miami game. I would not change my Forecast from the Seminoles at this stage. He sees a big chance to make an impact as a freshman at FSU, and he also is very close with quarterback commit A.J. Duffy.
Now, there is heavy competition here with Texas, Oregon and Southern Cal all trying hard to get into the picture. I think USC is likely to get an official visit.
Coleman certainly would fill a big need for the 'Noles. He's electrifying with the ball in his hands, and FSU doesn't have anyone like Coleman on its roster.
