13-0 FSU stunningly left out of College Football Playoff
A perfect regular season. A dominating defensive performance to win the ACC title.
But not good enough for the College Football Playoff.
Florida State (13-0) is stunningly out of the four-team CFP field, the first unbeaten Power 5 conference champion in 25 years of creating college football championship games or playoff fields to be left in the dark. Instead, the top 4 — Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama — will face off for the 2023 title.
FSU finishes at No. 5.
It would appear that the injury to FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and how the offense looked the last few weeks paired with Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday was enough to move for the committee to move the Crimson Tide ahead of the Seminoles.
While much of the ESPN panel was in support of the CFP committee's decision, analyst Booger McFarland spoke out against the decision in a major way.
"This is a travesty to our sport," McFarland said on the broadcast.
The Seminoles campaigned for a spot in CFP, with Mike Norvell, assistant coaches and players offering their opinions in the moments after the 16-6 win over Louisville on Saturday night.
In Norvell’s case, it was tough to fathom that this was even a discussion. But it was chaos rooted in Alabama’s win over Georgia in the SEC title game, which prompted debate about the five teams for four remaining spots.
FSU will instead play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia (12-1) on Dec. 30 on at 4 p.m. (ESPN).
Statement from FSU AD Michael Alford
"The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole."
“The argument of whether a team is the 'most deserving OR best' is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgiveable."
"The fact that this team has continued to close out victories in dominant fashion facing our current quarterback situation should have ENHANCED our case to get a playoff berth EARNED on the field. Instead, the committee decided to elevate themselves and ‘make history’ today by departing from what makes this sport great by excluding an undefeated Power 5 conference champion for the first time since the advent of the BCS/CFP era that began 25 years ago. This ridiculous decision is a departure from the competitive expectations that have stood the test of time in college football."
"Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric - winning on the field - to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.”
“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field."
"Our players, coaches, and fans - as well as all those who love this sport - deserve better. The committee failed college football today."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify