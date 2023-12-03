A perfect regular season. A dominating defensive performance to win the ACC title.

But not good enough for the College Football Playoff.

Florida State (13-0) is stunningly out of the four-team CFP field, the first unbeaten Power 5 conference champion in 25 years of creating college football championship games or playoff fields to be left in the dark. Instead, the top 4 — Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama — will face off for the 2023 title.

FSU finishes at No. 5.

It would appear that the injury to FSU quarterback Jordan Travis and how the offense looked the last few weeks paired with Alabama's win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Saturday was enough to move for the committee to move the Crimson Tide ahead of the Seminoles.

While much of the ESPN panel was in support of the CFP committee's decision, analyst Booger McFarland spoke out against the decision in a major way.

"This is a travesty to our sport," McFarland said on the broadcast.

The Seminoles campaigned for a spot in CFP, with Mike Norvell, assistant coaches and players offering their opinions in the moments after the 16-6 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

In Norvell’s case, it was tough to fathom that this was even a discussion. But it was chaos rooted in Alabama’s win over Georgia in the SEC title game, which prompted debate about the five teams for four remaining spots.

FSU will instead play in the Orange Bowl against Georgia (12-1) on Dec. 30 on at 4 p.m. (ESPN).

