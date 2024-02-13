The NFL officially announced the list of the 321 prospects that will be attending this year's NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday morning.

As expected, that list has a whole bunch of representation from the Florida State football program. 12 Seminoles have been selected to attend the combine in Indianapolis, which runs from Feb. 26 through March 4.

That list of Seminoles includes players from every position group except the offensive line and specialists.

Quarterback Jordan Travis has been selected to attend, even though his availability to participate in drills is a question as he's still recovering from his season-ending leg injury suffered last November.

Running back Trey Benson will be at the combine along with wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson and tight end Jaheim Bell.

On defense, three former FSU defensive linemen, Braden Fiske, Fabien Lovett and Jared Verse (a likely first-round pick), were invited to work out and interview with teams at the combine. So were both linebacker graduates, Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach, and defensive backs Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones.

FSU's 12 invitees this year matches the 12 Seminoles that were invited to the 2015 combine. 11 FSU players were taken in that year's draft.

After FSU had a large number of players selected on an annual basis during much of Jimbo Fisher's FSU tenure, the Seminoles have had nine total players drafted over the last five years. That includes just one player in each of the last two drafts.

That number of nine could be eclipsed in this year's draft alone, especially in this group of former Seminoles show out in Indianapolis.

Television coverage of the NFL Scouting Combine will begin Feb. 29 on NFL Network.