15 interesting facts from FSU's updated football player bios

Along with listing each player's individual statistics and team honors from last season, there also are several notes about impressive individual accomplishments and where they stack up against others in the ACC and the country, and for FSU historically.

When Florida State's sports information staff recently updated the player bios on the football team's official website, some interesting tidbits were revealed about several Seminoles.

RB Treshaun Ward – His rushing average of 6.36 yards per carry in 2021 ranked No. 1 in the ACC among rushers with at least four carries per game.

CB Omarion Cooper – When he broke up four passes and intercepted a pass against Miami, he became the first true freshman in the country to do that in a game since Virginia Tech’s Kendall Fuller in 2013. He also became the first FSU defender to accomplish the feat since Derwin James in 2017. ... Cooper also was honored as the Seminoles' Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year.

LB Kalen DeLoach – Honored by the coaches as Most Improved Player on defense. Went from recording seven tackles in 2020 to 69 tackles in 2021.

S Jammie Robinson – When he registered 18 tackles and an interception last season against Florida, he became the only player in the country last year to record more than 16 stops and an interception in the same game. ... He also won FSU's Don Powell Award, which goes to the team's unsung heroes.

OL Darius Washington – Named Most Improved Player on offense. Started all 12 games in 2021 with seven starts coming at right tackle and five coming at left tackle.

QB Jordan Travis – In FSU's 35-25 win at North Carolina, he passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two. That made him the first FSU player to ever throw for three touchdowns and rush for two in the same game. He also became the first FSU player to account for five touchdowns in a game since Jameis Winston threw for five TDs in a 2013 win over Maryland.

DB Kevin Knowles – Shared with teammate Kevin Knowles the honor of being named Devaughn Darling Defensive Freshman of the Year. Played in all 12 games and started seven at nickelback as a true freshman.

DL Fabien Lovett – Won the team's Bobby Bowden Leadership Award.

RB Lawrance Toafili – After scoring on a 75-yard touchdown reception vs. Clemson, to go along with a 73-yard touchdown run against Duke in 2020, became just the fifth player in FSU history to score on a run and a pass of over 70 yards.

RB Trey Benson -- In one high school game, Benson once accounted for 50 points by himself. He rushed for seven touchdowns (and 392 yards), returned an interception for a touchdown on defense and also scored on a two-point conversion.

WR Malik McClain – Was FSU's Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

TEs Wyatt Rector and Preston Daniel – Both won the Don Powell Award for unsung heroes.

PK Ryan Fitzgerald -- His 34-yard game winner against Syracuse was FSU's first walk-off field goal since 2010.

OL Dillan Gibbons, TE Camren McDonald and LB Amari Gainer -- Shared the team's Bill McGrotha Award for spirit and humanitarianism. All three are very active in charitable causes and outreach projects.

PK Aidan Shahriari -- Walk-on kicker once won a competition at the prestigious Kohl’s National Senior Challenge by connecting on a 71-yard wind-aided field goal. His brother Aaron is a kicker and punter at FAU.

