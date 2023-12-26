These players come at a variety of positions and are not playing for a variety of reasons. Some have opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft while others are in the transfer portal or have already found new transfer destinations and at least one is sidelined due to an injury.

In all, 17 players on the two-deep depth chart for FSU's ACCCG matchup vs. Louisville are no longer on the depth chart. Of those 17, 13 were listed as starters/co-starters on FSU's depth chart.

Still, when FSU shared an updated depth chart Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against No. 6 Georgia (4 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium on ESPN), it drove home exactly how different a team FSU will be taking the field with one final time this season.

We knew the depth chart for Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup would look quite a bit different from the one we last saw ahead of the Seminoles' ACC Championship Game clash vs. Louisville.

On Christmas Day, it was reported and confirmed by FSU that starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker would not play in the Orange Bowl, with the reported expectation that he's entering the portal. With Jordan Travis sidelined due to injury -- although he did make the trip to South Florida for the bowl game -- true freshman Brock Glenn will make his second consecutive start Saturday against the Bulldogs.

With backup quarterback AJ Duffy transferring to San Diego State, Glenn's backups are a pair of walk-ons in Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant.

At running back, Trey Benson is off to the NFL, a pair of reserve running backs in Rodney Hill (FAMU) and CJ Campbell (FAU) have announced new transfer destinations and Lawrance Toafili, while announced he would be returning next season, is also not on the depth chart. An FSU spokesperson confirmed to the Osceola that Toafili is out due to an injury.

This leaves FSU only two true running backs who played the position this season in Caziah Holmes and freshman Samuel Singleton Jr. The other two running backs on the depth chart are converted wide receivers in Ja'Khi Douglas and Joshua Burrell.

At wide receiver, gone are Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, who combined for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns this season and are now off to the NFL. Three of the six listed wide receivers on the depth chart are currently true freshman in Hykeem Williams, Destyn Hill and Vandrevius Jacobs,

At tight end, gone are starter Jaheim Bell (NFL) and backup Markeston Douglas (Arizona State transfer), replaced by Jackson West moving into the starting lineup with redshirt freshman Brian Courtney as his backup.

Offensive line has less attrition than many positions, especially considering how many people are in that room. Outgoing seniors D'Mitri Emmanuel and Casey Roddick are both set to play while the only player from the two-deep missing is co-starter at the tackle spots, Bless Harris. Darius Washington is listed as a co-starter at both tackle spots as well as right guard.

On the defensive line, Jared Verse is gone after declaring for the NFL Draft, replaced by co-starters in Gilber Edmond and Byron Turner Jr. However, fellow defensive end starter Patrick Payton is listed as a starter after he originally announced he was entering the portal a few weeks ago.

At defensive tackle, Fabien Lovett is off to the NFL and not playing in this game, but the rest of the unit is largely intact. Joshua Farmer, who it was reported was entering the portal, is listed as a starter alongside Braden Fiske, who is electing to play in one final game as a one-year transfer from Western Michigan.

Additionally, defensive tackle is just about the only position where FSU is actually adding depth entering the Orange Bowl. Redshirt sophomore Miami transfer Darrell Jackson Jr., who was deemed ineligible this regular season as a two-time transfer, is listed as Fiske's backup and will make his FSU debut Saturday.

At linebacker, outgoing seniors Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune will play one final game together before embarking on their professional careers. The one loss here is backup DJ Lundy, who announced Monday he's heading to Colorado as a transfer.

In the secondary, starting nickel cornerback Jarrian Jones originally announced he was playing in the Orange Bowl but is missing from the depth chart. An FSU spokesperson said Jones has chosen not to participate. The same goes for starting field cornerback Renardo Green. This sets up redshirt freshman cornerback Azareye'h Thomas to make his first career start Saturday opposite Fentrell Cypress II.

At safety, redshirt senior Akeem Dent has opted out of the game, with his free safety spot filled by co-starters in Kevin Knowles II and Conrad Hussey. Starting buck safety Shyheim Brown, who it was announced last week is returning next season, will give FSU two secondary starters carrying over from the win over Louisville.