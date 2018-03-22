LOS ANGELES -- It was a philosophy borne out of necessity.

When Leonard Hamilton was rebuilding a struggling program at the University of Miami in the 1990s, he knew he’d never have five or six players who could go toe-to-toe with the best from Big East powers like Georgetown, Connecticut and Syracuse.

Instead, he would have to assemble deeper rosters and take advantage of each player’s individual skills. He would need to counter his big-name opponents’ star power with the strength of the squad.

That approach served Hamilton well at Miami. It also has been at the heart of most of his success at Florida State.

And if the No. 9-seeded Seminoles can knock off No. 4 Gonzaga tonight in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, it almost assuredly will be their not-so-secret weapon.

Whereas the Zags rely on a seven-man rotation, Florida State goes 10 or 11 deep. Their warmup shirts read, “18 Strong,” in reference to the number of players on the entire roster.

“We're 18 strong -- that includes our walk-ons as well,” Hamilton said at his press conference on Wednesday. “We feel that that's important for us to find a way for everybody to contribute. I'm in a conference with some of the most heralded, rich, traditional, successful basketball programs in the country. … You have programs with 75, 80 years of -- Notre Dame, Louisville, Carolina, Duke, Syracuse, Virginia -- programs with rich, traditional, successful programs over a number of years.

“So in order for us to compete, we feel that we can compete a lot better if we have more guys to share the load where we don't put all that responsibility on one or two particular players. It's been working for us for a number of years.”

It certainly has worked in the first two rounds of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

First, the Seminoles overwhelmed a thin Missouri lineup en route to a 67-54 victory. Then, they wore down No. 1 seed Xavier in the second round, 75-70. FSU outscored the Musketeers down the stretch, 31-14, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half.

Following that game, Xavier coach Chris Mack attributed FSU’s success to its depth and athleticism.

Not surprisingly, those attributes were the focus of Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s talking points on Wednesday.

“Physically, probably easily the most physically imposing and athletically gifted team we've faced maybe in the 20 years I've been head coach, I would say,” Few said. “Just the bodies, the size, the length and the athleticism is really impressive. And the amount of pressure they can bring. Just the size and athleticism and the voracity they go to the offensive glass, and the way they drive downhill. It's impressive.”

Gonzaga takes an entirely different approach.

The Zags, who are 32-4 on the season and have won 16 straight, boast five players who average double-figures in scoring. But they only have seven players averaging more than 10 minutes per game, and Few has shortened his bench even more in the postseason.

The players who do contribute, however, are very impressive.

Fifth-year senior forward Johnathan Williams leads the team with 13.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, and he had a game-high 19 in the Zags’ NCAA opener against UNC-Greensboro. Then it was redshirt freshman guard Zach Norvell Jr. and sophomore forward Rui Hachimura leading the way in a high-scoring affair against Ohio State; Norvell finished with 28 points, and Hachimura poured in 25.

There’s a reason Gonzaga hasn’t lost a game in more than two months.

“I'm just extremely impressed with how well they play together,” Hamilton said. “They're confident in what they do. … They've got a little bit of a confident edge about who they are and what they represent.”

And Few is just as impressed with what he’s seen from the ‘Noles. He said FSU’s depth and athleticism will present a major challenge for his team physically and mentally.

“It does make it difficult in just trying to ascertain just the sheer numbers,” he said. “OK, this guy's strength is driving. Or this guy's strength, he's a shooter. This guy can do both. This particular inside guy [usually goes] left shoulder. Usually you have seven or eight guys to deal with, but not 11.

“It's impressive that they've been able to play that many. Usually what you see in college basketball is a tendency to kind of shrink your bench as you get farther along and deeper in the season and into the postseason. Very, very impressive.”

