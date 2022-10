Ariya Massoudi, Roberto Aguayo and Curt Weiler put the FSU loss to Clemson into perspective, offering thoughts on how much to weigh the Seminoles' late comeback in the loss to Clemson.

They also talk about the team's 4-3 record going into the bye week and give insight into the final five games of the year. Is the second half this season the most important stretch for Mike Norvell in his tenure at Florida State?