The Florida State football team had played in a similar game the year before.

At home. Sold-out stadium. Bright lights. National television audience. Two top-10 teams and a ferocious, rabid crowd that was standing most of the time and screaming virtually the entire time.

In 2011, the Seminoles weren't ready for that moment. Not only did they lose to No. 1 Oklahoma that Saturday night, but they went on to lose the next two games as well.

But in September of 2012, when they welcomed No. 9 Clemson to Doak Campbell Stadium, the No. 4 FSU squad was a year older and much more prepared for that type of stage.

The result was a 49-37 victory that not only was the best game of quarterback EJ Manuel's career, but the first real marquee victory of Jimbo Fisher's tenure. FSU actually trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter but stormed back for a victory that would lead to the Seminoles' first ACC title in seven years.

"It was an opportunity for me, specifically, to just show the country, my team, the state of Florida, the fans in Tallahassee, what kind of legacy I wanted to leave behind," said Manuel, who had gotten hurt the year before in the top-10 showdown with Oklahoma. "And the only way to really do that is in big moments. And that was a huge moment. (Clemson) had a really good team.

"They had a bunch of first-rounders and second-rounders on that team ... and we just went out there and wanted to make a statement. For me, I just always felt like I tried to show up when the lights were (brightest)."

