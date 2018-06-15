CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team

Derek Stingley Jr.

TEAMS WITH TOP COMMITS: FLORIDA STATE, TEXAS A&M, OREGON

Akeem Dent Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAMS TO WATCH: OHIO STATE, ALABAMA, FLORIDA, LSU

PLAYER TO WATCH: DEREK STINGLEY JR.

Wednesday, the No. 1 prospect in the 2019 class will make his commitment. LSU, Florida and Texas are the three finalists for Stingley, the superbly talented cornerback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. The expectation is that coach Ed Orgeron and his LSU Tigers will win out, and it’s a “must-have” kind of commitment for the hometown school. Stingley could be the next superstar cornerback in college football, and to see him leave Baton Rouge would be unthinkable. But Stingley recently visited Florida again and had an excellent time in Gainesville alongside fellow five-star cornerback Chris Steele, who was also visiting and is serious about the Gators. Texas would be considered the darkhorse heading into the decision.

