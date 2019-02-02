Nation's No. 1 2020 DT impressed again with third trip to Florida State
Five-star defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson knows how to make an entrance.
After dozens of other underclassmen showed up for Florida State's Junior Day on Saturday morning, Jackson was the last one to check in -- and the reaction from Florida State's coaches spoke volumes. The Seminoles were clearly thrilled to see the Mississippi product make his third trip to FSU's campus when they greeted him at the Moore Athletics Center.
When the visit was over, Jackson explained that the first two visits were special. And this one was no different.
"I had a great time," he said. "Good visit. Just getting comfortable with the coaches and building that relationship."
Jackson, who measured in at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, said he already has built strong bonds with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and senior defensive analyst Mario Edwards Sr.
"Coach Edwards and Coach Haggins keep bringing me back," he said. "Coach Edwards has recruited me really good, and Coach Odell ... I feel comfortable with them, and he keeps it consistent with me."
The massive defensive tackle, who is rated the nation's No. 1 player at his position, is well aware of Haggins' track record when it comes to producing NFL defensive linemen. But he also knows that he will have to consider many other factors when making a college choice.
