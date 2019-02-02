"I had a great time," he said. "Good visit. Just getting comfortable with the coaches and building that relationship."

Jackson, who measured in at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, said he already has built strong bonds with FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and senior defensive analyst Mario Edwards Sr.

"Coach Edwards and Coach Haggins keep bringing me back," he said. "Coach Edwards has recruited me really good, and Coach Odell ... I feel comfortable with them, and he keeps it consistent with me."



The massive defensive tackle, who is rated the nation's No. 1 player at his position, is well aware of Haggins' track record when it comes to producing NFL defensive linemen. But he also knows that he will have to consider many other factors when making a college choice.