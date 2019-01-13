The final official visits for Florida State’s 2019 class are going to be loaded up during the Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 weekends. So in the meantime, the Seminoles’ coaches are entertaining some elite underclassmen, and one of the top targets to visit this past weekend was Largo, Fla., running back Lawrance Toafili.

The 2020 prospect was making his second visit to FSU this year, and he got to enjoy the Florida State-Duke basketball game and much more.

The 6-foot, 182-pounder, has loved Florida State for a very long time and called it his "dream school" when he received an offer from the Seminoles nearly one year ago.