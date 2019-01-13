2020 RB Lawrance Toafili gives FSU visit a perfect 10
The final official visits for Florida State’s 2019 class are going to be loaded up during the Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 weekends. So in the meantime, the Seminoles’ coaches are entertaining some elite underclassmen, and one of the top targets to visit this past weekend was Largo, Fla., running back Lawrance Toafili.
The 2020 prospect was making his second visit to FSU this year, and he got to enjoy the Florida State-Duke basketball game and much more.
The 6-foot, 182-pounder, has loved Florida State for a very long time and called it his "dream school" when he received an offer from the Seminoles nearly one year ago.
TRULY BLESSED AND THANKFUL ‼️to receive an offer from my dream school Florida State University🏹 Very excited but it’s time to grind 💯stay tuned for Next season 💰🎒# Road 2️⃣Glory 🔴🔵@PP_BigRed pic.twitter.com/wkUENOtAwg— Lawrance Toafili (@LToafili_3) January 30, 2018
"I had a really good time," Toafili said after his visit on Sunday. "It was great being back around Florida State since that's my favorite team growing up. I would give the visit a '10.' I had a lot of fun, and everything just clicks when I'm there. I liked the FSU fan base (at the basketball game), and the passion they have about the program. It's like a family."
The basketball game was one of the big draws of the weekend, and even though the Seminoles came up just short of upsetting the nation's No. 1 team, that didn't diminish the experience for Toafili.
