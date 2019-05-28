News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 07:28:26 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 Hot Board: Breaking down FSU's top offensive targets (5/28)

Michael Langston • Warchant.com
@MichaelWarchant
Recruiting Analyst
Recruiting analyst for Warchant for seven years and have been in the business for over 17 years.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Cct2f60ovf8idfgsgypr
RB Jaylan Knighton is a major target for the 'Noles. (Rivals.com)

It's time to take a break from our Spring Recruiting Tour to look at where things stand with Florida State's 2020 recruiting class from a macro level.

In this Offense Hot Board breakdown, we look at all of the Seminoles' top targets on that side of the ball and examine some of the top questions facing the staff: Will there be a second QB in this class, which offensive line and skill position players are most likely to come on board, and more.

Also, Warchant subscribers should be sure to check out the Premium Recruiting Board for Michael's detailed follow-up comments on every prospect, more players to watch, as well as his overall comments on recruiting at each position.

QUARTERBACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 1-2)

Outlook on QB Jeff Sims
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Commitment

None

Sims is locked in with the 'Noles and has been the bell cow of the 2020 class.

Kendal Briles
Outlook on QB Gregory Spann
FSU Trending Schools Commentary  Main recruiters

Warm

Duke, Miss, UL, USF

Spann has ties to the FSU staff, but how hard will the 'Noles push?

Raymond Woodie,

Kendal Briles

RUNNING BACKS (FSU EXPECTED TO TAKE 2-3)

Outlook on RB Jaylan Knighton
FSU Trending Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Warmer

Mia, OSU, LSU

There's no decision date yet, but at this point we still would give the 'Noles the edge here.

Donte' Pimpleton
Outlook on RB Caziah Holmes 
FSU Trending  Schools  Commentary  Main recruiters 

Hot

PSU, Mia, OSU

After spending some time with Holmes, we feel the 'Noles are the team to beat

Donte Pimpleton
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}