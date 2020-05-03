2021 Class in Focus: FSU looks to close three more defensive standouts
After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.
Florida State currently has five commitments in place.
We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video.
Previous installments in this series:
Installment 1 -- WR Destyn Pazon, RB Jaylin White, WR Keon Coleman
Installment 2 -- WR Michael Trigg, OL Terrence Ferguson, OL Cameron Ball
Installment 3 -- OL Caleb Johnson, OL Micah Pettus, DT Lee Hunter
Installment 4 -- DT Marquis Robinson, DE Shambre Jackson, DE Quintin Somerville
Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own.
Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial
The Skinny on LB Andrew Jones
This aggressive linebacker was a virtual unknown in recruiting circles when FSU found him and later offered. Since that time, Mississippi State, Georgia, Texas Tech and Ole Miss all followed suit with offers. Even with that extra attention, the 'Noles look to be in a very good spot here as FSU was the offer he wanted from the start. In fact, Jones nearly committed the moment he got the offer.
Having said that, the Georgia and Mississippi State offers could slow things down some; we will have to see. Still, I like the Seminoles' chances. He has a very good bond with recruiting coordinator David Johnson and has hinted that big news could be coming.
FSU's chances of landing LB Andrew Jones
Jones went from no stars to three stars very quickly this offseason. Now, his recruitment seems to really be taking off. Jones has not hidden the fact that FSU is the offer he's wanted, so the 'Noles certainly jumped to the front. While he will still listen to these SEC offers, those we've talked with who are close to Jones say they feel FSU is the team to watch. My forecast remains on the 'Noles.
------------------------------
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news