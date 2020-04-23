After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class. Florida State currently has five commitments in place. We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video. Previous installments in this series: Installment 1 -- WR Destyn Pazon, RB Jaylin White, WR Keon Coleman Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The Skinny on TE Michael Trigg Trigg is another talented prospect who made his way to Florida State for a Junior Day early this year and came away impressed with the Seminoles' new staff. He is considering an extensive list of top schools, which includes Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Arizona State, Kentucky and Miami, among others. Auburn is considered the biggest threat to Florida State, but we believe the 'Noles are leading the pack as of now. Trigg is one of the more athletic tight end prospects in the country, and FSU would love to add him to this class. He has shown the ability to get separation from defenders in the passing game, and he has the ball skills of a wide receiver. Trigg also also can get physical as a blocker for teammates.

FSU chances of landing TE Michael Trigg Florida State hasn't extended a ton of offers to tight ends, and the 'Noles seem to be focusing a lot of their efforts on landing Trigg. He appears to be a very good fit for what Mike Norvell wants in his offense, and there has been a consistent push to get him in this class. While we do consider Auburn a major contender, I would give the 'Noles the edge in that battle, and I've already put in a forecast for the 'Noles. He likes the way Norvell's offense features the tight end, and FSU would have an edge being an in-state school. There's also a chance Trigg could walk-on to the Seminoles' basketball team, as he has received interest in that sport as well. Based on the opportunities at FSU and the way he connected with Norvell, the Seminoles sit in a very good spot here.