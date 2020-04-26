After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class. Florida State currently has five commitments in place. We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video. Previous installments in this series: Installment 1 -- WR Destyn Pazon, RB Jaylin White, WR Keon Coleman Installment 2 -- WR Michael Trigg, OL Terrence Ferguson, OL Cameron Ball Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own. Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

The Skinny on OL Caleb Johnson It's no secret that Johnson was very impressed with his visit to FSU this spring. It also doesn't hurt the Seminoles' chances that they were able to land a commitment from his good friend, center Jake Slaughter, not too long ago. While Florida State has a solid chance here, there is plenty of competition, with South Carolina and Auburn being the biggest threats. Auburn actually is considered the likely favorite at this point. Johnson doesn't seem to be in a big hurry to make a decision, however, as he wants to take official visits. Florida State likely needs to get him on campus again for another unofficial -- when recruiting opens back up again -- to build on the momentum from the earlier trip.

FSU's chances of landing OL Caleb Johnson There are some things working in FSU's favor. Not only did Johnson enjoy that earlier visit, but he came with Slaughter, who has since committed. Another positive is the fact that Johnson is quite high on FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins. The two connected immediately. The Seminoles need another offensive tackle in this class, so we expect them to push hard here. The question is how much traction they can gain without being able to get him physically back on campus right now. There are other top targets at OT, with the biggest one being Amarius Mims, who has a tremendous relationship with Atkins and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. But it's going to be tough pulling him away from Georgia, which is the favorite.