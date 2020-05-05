2021 Class in Focus: Seminoles in hunt for three more talented DBs
After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.
Florida State currently has five commitments in place.
We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video. This is the last installment in this series.
Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own.
The Skinny on DB Dink Jackson
Since Jackon decommitted from Florida last year, Florida State has been the school mentioned the most in his recruitment. And before in-person recruiting was shut down in March due to the coronavirus, there was speculation that Jackson was on the verge of committing to the 'Noles.
The main competition has come from Tennessee, as Jackson has said he might visit the Vols. Auburn, South Carolina and North Carolina are also schools to consider in this recruitment.
FSU's chances of landing DB Dink Jackson
I put in a forecast for Jackson to FSU a while back, and I feel confident about that pick. I don't think the delays related to the coronavirus shutdown have changed anything for Jackson, who has hinted that he could decide soon. Whenever things open back up and Jackson makes a return visit to Florida State, we will almost certainly have him on commitment watch. And it wouldn't be a complete surprise if he committed even before that time. Either way, FSU definitely sits in a very good spot here.
------------------------------
