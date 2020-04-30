2021 Class in Focus: Seminoles pushing for three more defensive linemen
After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.
Florida State currently has five commitments in place.
We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video.
Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own.
The Skinny on DT Marquis Robinson
This has long been an Auburn-Florida State battle, and I don't think that has really changed. He has visited both schools several times and feels a strong comfort at home with both places. However, sources close to the Milton program tell me they feel the 'Noles hold the narrow edge in this one. A big part of that is the relationship Robinson has with defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, who he's known for several years. I'm told Robinson also is very impressed with the mentality new head coach Mike Norvell has brought to the program. He could decide at any time, from what I'm told.
FSU chances of landing DT Marquis Robinson
I would give the 'Noles a slight edge right now over the Tigers. Robinson grew up liking Florida State, and he clearly has a strong bond with Haggins. The distance isn't a huge factor since Auburn is only a few hours away, but Florida State is still the in-state school. Would definitely not classify this as a sure thing because it really is a close battle, but FSU would be my pick on this one.
------------------------------
