After publishing our FSU football recruiting Hot Boards over the past few weeks, we are narrowing our focus and taking a closer look at 18 key prospects we believe have the best chances right now of ending up in the Seminoles' 2021 signing class.

Florida State currently has five commitments in place.

We are breaking down these 18 targets in installments of three each day, with a look at the prospect's overall recruitment, the Seminoles' chances of landing them and their Hudl highlight video.

Previous installments in this series:

Installment 1 -- WR Destyn Pazon, RB Jaylin White, WR Keon Coleman

Installment 2 -- WR Michael Trigg, OL Terrence Ferguson, OL Cameron Ball

Installment 3 -- OL Caleb Johnson, OL Micah Pettus, DT Lee Hunter

Note: These prospects are not being featured in order of likelihood of signing or by position group. We are viewing each of the 18 on his own.

