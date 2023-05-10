It would seem that nearly 2.5 years after signing with Florida State, 2021 wide receiver signee Destyn Hill is set to finally enroll.

Hill began showing up in FSU's student directory late Tuesday night under Destyn Pazon, another name he has been known by, before summer classes begin on FSU's campus next week.

It's far and away the biggest step towards Hill's enrollment in the long and winding path since he signed with the Seminoles' 2021 class, but didn't enroll ahead of the 2021 season.

Hill, a four-star wide receiver out of New Orleans Edna Karr High, was one of the highest-rated players in the Seminoles' 2021 recruiting class as the No. 167 overall player and No. 25 wide receiver in the class according to Rivals.

But FSU announced ahead of his expected enrollment that it would be delayed, releasing a statement that read, "Destyn Hill’s enrollment is delayed due to a personal matter. With respect to his family’s privacy, we are looking forward to him joining our program in the future.”

This update comes just a few days after FSU cornerback Greedy Vance, who also graduated from Edna Karr High in New Orleans, posted a picture of himself and Hill with the caption, "“Tell 'em get that [popcorn] ready!" on Instagram.

There's been no indication that Hill has played football in any official capacity over the last two seasons while delaying his FSU enrollment. However, his enrollment at the onset of FSU's summer classes would give him a few months to get acclimated before pushing for a role this fall.

