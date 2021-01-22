2022 4-star QB Nicco Marchiol raves about 'amazing' visit to FSU
The much-anticipated visit by Arizona four-star quarterback Nicco Marchiol is now in the books, and it's safe to say that Florida State and the city of Tallahassee made a huge impression on the 202...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news