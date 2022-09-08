Earlier this week class of 2023 defensive back prospect William Lee from Iowa Western Community College announced via Twitter that he has received a scholarship offer from Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Lee has been committed to Oregon State since July but he has seen a surge in his recruitment of late.

“Feels good,” answered Lee when asked about getting an offer from FSU. “I’ve really just been focusing on the season and whatever comes to me, I am blessed to receive.”

While he is committed to the Beavers, Lee has still been showing interest in other programs. Last weekend he took in the Iowa vs. South Dakota State game in Iowa City.

“It was great,” said Lee of his trip to spend time around the Hawkeyes program. “Amazing football town and fans. I really enjoyed it.”

Lee, whose nickname is "The Blanket," is also planning to make a trip south to Tallahassee to learn more about Mike Norvell and the FSU program. The Iowa native told The Osceola that he is trying to set up an official visit with FSU in October. He also said that FSU “sits in a good spot” with him at this point in his recruitment.

In addition to offers from FSU and Oregon State, Lee also has offers from Kansas State, Louisiana, Middle Tennessee and UAB among others. You can watch HUDL highlights of Lee here.