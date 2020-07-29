While most fans' attention has been focused on what's going to happen with the 2020 college football season and the 2021 recruiting cycle, Florida State's coaches obviously have also been looking ahead to the future. On Wednesday, the Seminoles secured a commitment that could pay off in a big way when that time comes. Orlando Edgewater standout Cedric Baxter, who has racked up more than a dozen college offers, announced he has committed to the Seminoles. He is a high school sophomore and FSU's first commitment for the Class of 2023. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

FSU received a commitment Wednesday from 2023 phenom RB Cedric Baxter of Orlando. (Rivals.com)

Baxter, who rushed for 10 touchdowns as a freshman last season at Edgewater, lists offers from schools such as South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Auburn, Kentucky and West Virginia. While he appreciated all of those offers, Baxter told Warchant earlier this month that Florida State has always been a dream school and that he loves everything about the new coaching staff. "My Dad was a really big Florida State fan, and I also grew up loving them," Baxter said. "I started watching them when they started taking off, so that was part of the reason too. But I also love FSU because of the coaches. The new FSU staff is amazing. I love them. I have a great relationship with all of them, especially grad assistant Marcus Davis and FSU running backs coach David Johnson." Baxter said he has known Davis for years, and that connection only intensified his interest in the Seminoles. "I actually know Coach Davis personally," the talented athlete said. "Here's the thing -- we are both from the same area in Boynton Beach. So when I was little, I would go to all his games at American Heritage, and he was the quarterback for them. So from that time, we got a personal connection."