It will be another busy recruiting weekend for Mike Norvell and his staff. FSU will play host to 2023 safety prospect Ashlynd Barker from Iowa Western Community College, who will make his official visit to Tallahassee this weekend. The staff is also expected to host a number of prospects from the classes of 2024 and 2025 on unofficial visits over the course of the weekend.

Barker, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, was offered by FSU two weeks ago. He is originally from Columbus (Ga.) Northside High School, where he only played one full season of football as a senior. Barker was offered by some smaller FCS schools but decided to go to Iowa Western, which had just played for the JUCO National Championship in 2021.

FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller offered a scholarship after he watched Barker practice earlier this spring.

"They like my movement; they like how I was focused during practice," said Barker when asked what Fuller liked about his game and what the coach's message to him was. "After practice we usually do a conditioning drill, board pushes and he liked how I finished the board pushes. He was just saying how he would like to coach me for four years."

Barker was redshirted this past season at Iowa Western and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He has also been in touch with FSU coach Mike Norvell and secondary coach Patrick Surtain since being offered by Fuller.

"Coach Norvell is kind of a down-to-earth guy," said Barker when asked about his communication with FSU's head coach.



Barker also said that FSU is recruiting him as either a safety or nickel corner.

"I am looking for authenticity from the coaches, having that real feeling," said Barker when asked what he was looking for on his visit this weekend. "I want them to be up front with me about the depth chart. I am looking forward to looking at the facilities and learning about my major (Biological Science). That's pretty much the main thing, coaches being real with me."

Barker flew back to Columbus earlier this week and will be driving to Tallahassee on Friday and will be accompanied by his parents and siblings. He has already taken an official visit to Ball State and has one set with Oregon State for later this month. Barker is still receiving interest from other FBS schools as well.