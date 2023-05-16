Florida State landed the commitment of Iowa Western Community College safety prospect Ashlynd Barker on Tuesday afternoon. Barker, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, made the decision just two days after his official visit to Tallahassee. He also considered offers from Oregon State, New Mexico State and Ball State before giving his pledge to head coach Mike Norvell.

Barker's courtship with the Seminoles has moved at warp speed. He was offered by FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller on May 2 after the veteran coach watched the safety in practice earlier this spring. He will have four years of eligibility remaining after being redshirted as a true freshman at Iowa Western last fall. Barker will enroll in school later this summer or fall and will be eligible to play this upcoming season.

Although he practiced at multiple positions in the secondary for Iowa Western, Barker is expected to start his FSU career at safety. His commitment comes on the heels of FSU losing two safeties, Omarion Cooper and Travis Jay, to the transfer portal and the decision of UAB safety Jaylen Key to commit to Alabama instead of Florida State.



