2023 three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson commits to FSU

A year after FSU added five defensive linemen, two of them four-stars, in its 2022 class, Gadson is FSU's fifth defensive line commit in its 2023 class. Once again, two of those five are blue-chip recruits. Gadson is FSU's 13th 2023 commit overall.

As a junior at Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins, he had 60 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in 10 games. He also plays basketball at Jenkins, averaging 4.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this past season.

What we like about Gadson: We can’t use the word versatile enough. Gadson can play inside or out. You can line him off the edge and let him make plays behind the line of scrimmage. He has strong hands and can overpower guys in front of him. He does a good job of not giving up on plays. You will see him get knocked to the ground, get up and keep fighting. Gadson can play defensive end but on pass rush downs you can move him inside to tackle. He is stout against the run.

What we feel that he needs to work on: Gadson needs to get quicker off the ball. He lacks the great burst you want from a defensive end. He will more than likely play strong-side defensive end or move inside to tackle. If he does move inside can Gadson put on the necessary weight to play tackle? We also like to see him make more impact plays. Most of his plays are against the run. He does not force a ton of turnovers or sacks and fumbles.

Patrick Burnham's analysis: Gadson certainly has great size and length. I agree with Fish you can't have enough good defensive linemen. He plays hard and does a good job of chasing the ball down the line of scrimmage when the offense runs away from him. Needs to learn how to play lower and with better leverage once he gets to college but obviously is a mismatch for most high school offensive lineman physically. He is listed at 265 pounds and has just begun his senior year. I think he projects more as a defensive tackle given that he will likely only add size once he gets to college.

Final Thoughts: I am of the belief that you never can have enough defensive lineman. With the transfer portal you can take them and if a kid does not work out, process them. With the commitment of Gadson, FSU is in a position of strength. They can go all out for Jordan Hall and, if he signs with them, Gadson can stay outside. He is the type of player who will be in the two-deep and give you production no matter what. Gadson would be a good get for a team that is loading up with defensive lineman. (Player Comparison: Keir Thomas).

Senior writer Curt Weiler contributed to this report

