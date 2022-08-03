2023 wide receiver Khai Prean talks recruitment, FSU, senior season

Class of 2023 wide receiver prospect Khai Prean named Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn the leaders in his recruitment in the early part of July. And according to the 6-foot, 188-pound wide receiver from Saint James (La.) HS, nothing much has changed. "I haven't really had any new offers since my top four," Prean told the Osceola. And, of course, he continues to stay in touch with the FSU staff. "I am still in regular contact with Florida State and their plan for me is what stands out about them," continued Prean. "I like how versatile their offense is and how I can give the defense trouble from multiple (spots)." Not a member? Sign up here for free Osceola trial through August

When asked about if anything stood out about FSU or Tallahassee off the field, Prean answered, "I am a big fan of their basketball team." It won't be easy for FSU to pull the St. James, La. wideout who ranks as a four-star recruit and the No. 138 overall prospect in the 2023 class out of his home state. At this point, all three FutureCasts from Rivals publishers are in for the in-state Tigers. With FSU and LSU set to face off in early September in new Orleans, though, it will give the Rivals 22nd-ranked wide receiver prospect a chance to watch two of the teams in his top four go head-to-head early in the 2022 season. "I most likely will be at the game in New Orleans," said Prean.