2024 DB Khalil Bolden's pulling in big early offers
It was a big end of the week for 2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete Khalil "KJ" Bolden. The 6-foot-2, 181 pound freshman added offers from FAU, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Michigan State in less than 24 hours...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news