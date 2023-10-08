Class of 2024 defensive end prospect LJ McCray took his official visit to FSU this weekend to watch the Seminoles take on Virginia Tech. It was the fifth, and according to McCray, the last official visit he plans to take before making a decision on where he will commit. McCray took visits to Georgia, Florida, Miami and Auburn this summer. The Rivals four-star prospect told the Osceola before departing Tallahassee on Sunday that he expects to make an announcement on which program he will commit to sometime in late October. "It was great, I really enjoyed it," said McCray of his 48 hours on the FSU campus. "Honestly, it was a little bit better than I expected. "I've been here multiple times, it was good to spend time with the players, alone, away from the coaches and just building relationships and seeing how the people truly were away from the football facility." McCray said spent most of his time with true freshmen KJ Kirkland and KJ Sampson. "They've been telling me they really enjoy it (being at FSU), it's really how they were recruited," McCray said. "It's pretty much the same thing as what they are getting here."

Recruits react to FSU's win over Virginia Tech "Of course, it is going to stand out a little bit more because it is an in-season visit," said McCray when asked to compare and contrast his visit to FSU with the others. "It's just a little bit different compared to everything else." McCray also spoke about what he likes about how FSU uses their defensive linemen. "They have a great way of creating mismatches and getting what they want out of the (opposing) offense," said McCray. "They are telling me I could be used all across the line in different ways depending on the formation and things of that nature, but it really comes down to how they want to use me when I get here depending on the situation." He also spoke about the progress FSU has made as a football program under Mike Norvell. "Of course, it's great being a recruit," said McCray. "It's kind of a unique situation because every school is going to tell you what they are doing. Of course they kind of recruited me early on, so I kind of sit here and go through it with them."