It was the high praise of FSU offensive lineman Jaylen Early that made 2024 DT Alex January want to visit FSU among a host of suitors in his home state of Texas. January, who attends the same high school as Early, wanted to see what all the hype was about.

"Early and Jerrale (Powers) speak really highly of this place," January said. "I needed to come see what they were talking about."

The three-star defensive tackle from Duncanville (Tx.) wants to find a home that ultimately has the right coaching fit for him.

"Making sure I have the right defensive line coach and defensive coordinator," January said when asked about the biggest factors in his commitment. "I need to really connect with those two."

January spent some time bonding with the coaching staff but spent even more time with current players — some of whom he already knows well such as the aforementioned Jaylen Early.

"Jaylen said it was hard work here," January said. "They are going to hold you accountable but whatever they are doing, it's for you."

January still has an official visit to Texas left on the schedule for him but is not opposed to taking more visits if he needs some time to access the pros and cons of each school.

When asked where FSU stands now that he had made the trip, January was to the point.



"I liked it... I like (Mike) Norvell," he said. "He's got a lot of energy. I like coaches with a lot of energy."

January hopes to decide his commitment at the beginning of the high school season.