2024 Four-star Safety CJ Heard decommits from Florida State
Early on Sunday morning, 2024 Four-star Safety CJ Heard reopened his commitment and decommitted from Florida State.
The Woodward Academy (Ga.) product had been committed to Florida State since July 30th, 2022 and chose the Seminoles over other major programs such as Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida.
TheOsceola.com has learned that Heard and Florida State have mutually parted ways as it is in both parties' best interest at this time. Florida State has hosted several of the top-rated defensive backs in the 2024 class for unofficial visits over recent weeks including Zavier Mincey, Xavier Lucas, Cai Bates and Wardell Mack. Lucas is committed to Wisconsin, while Mack recently flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas. Bates was committed to LSU until recently and is trending towards Florida State.
Heard attended the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse game on Saturday. Miami has also been rumored as a potential landing spot for Heard.
"This has been expected for some time," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "FSU is still in the thick of it with several top 2024 defensive back prospects and it is likely that this was a mutual decision. I got to see Heard at the Rivals Elite Camp this past spring and he projected as a linebacker prospect to me. He is physical but didn't possess elite speed or change of direction. Heard also indicated that day, that his recruitment might not be totally over despite being committed to FSU."