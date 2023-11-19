The Woodward Academy (Ga.) product had been committed to Florida State since July 30th, 2022 and chose the Seminoles over other major programs such as Michigan, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida.

TheOsceola.com has learned that Heard and Florida State have mutually parted ways as it is in both parties' best interest at this time. Florida State has hosted several of the top-rated defensive backs in the 2024 class for unofficial visits over recent weeks including Zavier Mincey, Xavier Lucas, Cai Bates and Wardell Mack. Lucas is committed to Wisconsin, while Mack recently flipped his commitment from Florida to Texas. Bates was committed to LSU until recently and is trending towards Florida State.

Heard is rumored to have attended the Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse game on Saturday. Miami has also been rumored as a potential landing spot for Heard.