FSU recently offered in-state linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin, but the list of offers for the 6-3 and 225-pound prospect out of Miami (Fla.) Norland High School has continued to expand.

In his junior season, Marcelin was 2nd team all-state after recording 25 solo tackles, 62 total tackles and 9.5 sacks in 11 games. Marcelin is being recruited by FSU as a linebacker, and he's been in communication with linebackers Coach Randy Shannon on a regular basis.

"Overall, just a good, well-developed program," Marcelin said about his overall perception of FSU. "And great coaches. I have good ties with the coaches on a different level because the two main recruiters I've been hearing from are alumni from my school."