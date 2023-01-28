Although he lives down in South Florida, Tallahassee has been a frequent visiting spot for Lawayne McCoy.

The 2024 three-star wide receiver, who plays at Miami Central High, said he believes his visit to Florida State on Saturday was already his fifth visit to FSU before his junior year of high school even comes to an end.

Although the visits to FSU have happened quite often for McCoy, it didn't make Saturday's visit any less special.

"It was a good time for me being here," McCoy said. "Every time I come here, it's like home for me. This is my fifth time being here so it's kind of home for me."

McCoy, the No. 69 wide receiver and No. 65 player from Florida in the 2024 class according to Rivals, says he got to spend time with a number of FSU coaches while on his this visit.