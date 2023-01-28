2024 Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy feels at home at Florida State
Although he lives down in South Florida, Tallahassee has been a frequent visiting spot for Lawayne McCoy.
The 2024 three-star wide receiver, who plays at Miami Central High, said he believes his visit to Florida State on Saturday was already his fifth visit to FSU before his junior year of high school even comes to an end.
Although the visits to FSU have happened quite often for McCoy, it didn't make Saturday's visit any less special.
"It was a good time for me being here," McCoy said. "Every time I come here, it's like home for me. This is my fifth time being here so it's kind of home for me."
McCoy, the No. 69 wide receiver and No. 65 player from Florida in the 2024 class according to Rivals, says he got to spend time with a number of FSU coaches while on his this visit.
It's his relationship with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, however, that stands out on the staff. He pointed out their sitdown Saturday as one of the highlights of the visit.
"Coach Dugans, that's my guy," McCoy said. "Every time I come up here, he's the guy showing me around, talking to me. Me and him have a really good bond and I hope to keep that bond tight."
Although he's taken so many visits to FSU, McCoy said after this visit that he got to experience something that he hadn't yet seen on any of his numerous prior trips to Tallahassee.
"The new facility that they're going to be building, it's awesome," McCoy said. "They have a 3D picture of it, it's really cool. I'm looking forward to that."
McCoy said he hears from FSU coaches at least every other day, if not every day. Along with FSU he's received offers from Miami, Texas A&M, Louisville, West Virginia and Illinois as his recruitment starts to blow up a bit more coming off a junior season where he recorded 491 receiving yards and three touchdown catches for Miami Central.
It may not be long before McCoy is once again back on FSU's campus. He said after his visit that he may be back in March with his family, but has no other plans at this time.
As for a timeline for his commitment decision? "Probably in a couple months or so," McCoy said.
