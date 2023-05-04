When defensive end Jared Verse transferred from Albany to Florida State last offseason, it quickly became clear that he may be following in Jermaine Johnson's path.

Like Johnson before him, Verse displayed the traits of a potential NFL first-round edge rusher, an impressive mix of speed, power and versatility.

But while Johnson had no choice to return when he arrived ahead of the 2021 season with one year of eligibility left, Verse did have the chance to return. And although he racked up 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks and a first-team All-ACC honor in his debut season and would have been a first- or possibly second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, Verse decided to bet on himself and the Seminoles by returning to FSU for the 2023 season.

Although the truth about how wise Verse's decision was won't truly emerge until the fall, the early returns are undeniably strong.

In the very early mocks for the 2024 draft that have been released over the last few days, Verse is being discussed as a consensus top-10 pick.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Verse going seventh overall to the Atlanta Falcons, saying "I had Verse in my midseason top 32 rankings for the 2023 class before he decided to go back to school. And he'll be high on the board again for 2024 after compiling nine sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season. The snap in his hips and hands jumps out on tape, and he's at his best overwhelming offensive tackles with speed-to-power. Verse also mixes in an effective inside move and can beat interior linemen clean when he kicks inside."



Dane Brugler of The Athletic also has Verse going to the Falcons at No. 8 overall, saying of Verse. "A projected first-round pick had he entered the 2023 NFL Draft, Verse enjoyed his first year in Tallahassee and decided to stay for another season. His play speed and NFL-quality hand usage make it tough for blockers to control him."

Although that's the range that most experts seem to have Verse in, there's definitely a chance he plays his way into being taken even higher, especially at a position like defensive end that is so coveted by NFL teams. Draft Kings has Verse at +3500 (bet $100 to win $3,500) to be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft. That's tied for the eighth-best odds.

While Verse is expected to be the first Seminole off the board in next year's NFL Draft, he shouldn't be the only FSU player taken. After the Seminoles had just one player, safety Jammie Robinson, taken in this year's draft, there should be far more FSU representation in the 2024 draft.

Pro Football Focus has already assembled a top-100 big board for next year's draft. And FSU has six players on that list of 100 prospects. Verse is the top-ranked Seminole at No. 7, but also in the mix are wide receiver Johnny Wilson (No. 37), running back Trey Benson (No. 69), tight end Jaheim Bell (No. 76), quarterback Jordan Travis (No. 79) and cornerback Fentrell Cypress II (No. 95).

Only Ohio State (12) and Georgia (7) have more players than the Seminoles on PFF's 2024 big board.