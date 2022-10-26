Class of 2024 quarterback prospect Anthony Wolter from Ventura (Ca.) St. Bonaventure High will make an unofficial visit to FSU this weekend. Wolter, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, doesn't have an offer from the Seminoles yet, but the FSU staff has been proactive in its recruitment of the signal caller. FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was made aware of Wolter through the underclassman's offseason quarterback trainer earlier this year and the staff has been keeping close tabs on him ever since. "It started when Coach Tokarz reached out to my QB trainer and told him to ask me if i can call him, and so I did, and that's how the relationship started," said Wolter of FSU expressing interest in him. "I was able to call him once a week and keep a bond. They love Cali QBs. I love that for sure. Cali has a lot of talent out of here and I’m glad they notice that."

With FSU in the middle of the season and with coaches busy preparing game plans the FSU recruiting office has also been in contact with Wolter. "I've been hearing from Ryan Bartow (FSU's Director of High School Relations) the most right now," said Walter, when asked who he has been in contact most recently. "He's been keeping in contact with me often." And while he is still waiting on an offer from FSU, Wolter says those conversations have taken place. "They haven't offered me yet," said Wolter. "They definitely talked about the possibility of an offer. But we'll see how everything goes. I have two offers, San Jose State and Nevada." Florida State isn't the only Power 5 program to express interest in Wolter this season. "The five schools that I hear from the most are Florida State, Michigan State, Washington State, Colorado State and Hawaii," Wolter said.