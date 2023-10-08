FSU safety commit KJ Bolden updates recruitment after Auburn visit
Five-star safety and Florida State commit KJ Bolden visited FSU for the first time since committing to the Seminoles in August. After watching the Seminoles beat Virginia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Bolden spoke about how his recruitment has been going since he committed.
"I'm committed to Florida State. I'm here right now," Bolden said. "I'm going through the recruitment process, you only get to do it one time. So you get to go and visit other schools and check out other places to know that you've made the right decision."
The Buford (Ga.) product took an official visit to Auburn on Sept. 30 to watch the Tigers face Georgia. After the visit, Bolden said that he viewed Auburn a bit differently after that game because he thought it was going to be lopsided but ended up being close.
In his first visit back to Tallahassee, Bolden was greeted by fans throughout the day during his visit.
"It was crazy," Bolden said. "When you come here uncommitted it's a great experience but when you come back committed it's a better experience. Everybody knows you, everybody wants a picture and autograph. It was amazing. Everywhere I went, people were yelling my name. It made my day for sure."
As for future visits to other schools, Bolden doesn't plan to go anywhere else, but mentioned that he might attend the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn, as it will be a good game to watch.
"Overall, I'm committed to Florida State right now," Bolden said. "I don't even text other schools or stuff like that, I just go and watch the games and stuff."
Bolden plans to come back on Florida State's campus for two mores game, Duke on Oct. 21 and Miami on Nov. 11.
