Five-star safety and Florida State commit KJ Bolden visited FSU for the first time since committing to the Seminoles in August. After watching the Seminoles beat Virginia Tech at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Bolden spoke about how his recruitment has been going since he committed.

"I'm committed to Florida State. I'm here right now," Bolden said. "I'm going through the recruitment process, you only get to do it one time. So you get to go and visit other schools and check out other places to know that you've made the right decision."

The Buford (Ga.) product took an official visit to Auburn on Sept. 30 to watch the Tigers face Georgia. After the visit, Bolden said that he viewed Auburn a bit differently after that game because he thought it was going to be lopsided but ended up being close.