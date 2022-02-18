2024 three-way ATH Jaylen Mbakwe covers SEC and FSU visits
Keeping the gridiron grass looking fresh at Alabama’s Clay-Chalkville is not easy with Jaylen Mbakwe burning it up every Friday night. A true three-way athlete for the Cougars, Mbakwe helped his sq...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news