This past offseason, Florida State brought in three transfer wide receivers in Oregon’s Mycah Pittman, Arizona State’s Johnny Wilson, Illinois’ Deuce Spann and West Virginia's Winston Wright Jr. Three have provided immediate impact, in particular Johnny Wilson, who is coming off a seven-catch, 149-yard performance and whose two touchdown catches were instrumental in leading the Seminoles in their comeback 35-31 victory over Louisville.

To eventually take the place of these stars, FSU has been targeting various wide receivers in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. FSU has verbal commitments from three-star 2023 WR commits: Vandrevius Jacobs and Darren (Goldie) Lawrence, and 2024 four-star Camdon Frier, a legacy commit whose father, Matt Frier, and uncle, Todd Frier, played for FSU.

The Seminoles aren’t done looking for talent at wideout although and they are keeping a close eye on one in-state target. Three-star prospect Marcel Williams, from Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely High School, has certainly secured a place on FSU’s radar.

“As of right now, I feel as if they (FSU) have been showing me a lot of love,” said Williams when asked about his recruitment. “I hear from them all the time.”