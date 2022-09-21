2024 WR Marcel Williams hearing from FSU often
This past offseason, Florida State brought in three transfer wide receivers in Oregon’s Mycah Pittman, Arizona State’s Johnny Wilson, Illinois’ Deuce Spann and West Virginia's Winston Wright Jr. Three have provided immediate impact, in particular Johnny Wilson, who is coming off a seven-catch, 149-yard performance and whose two touchdown catches were instrumental in leading the Seminoles in their comeback 35-31 victory over Louisville.
To eventually take the place of these stars, FSU has been targeting various wide receivers in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. FSU has verbal commitments from three-star 2023 WR commits: Vandrevius Jacobs and Darren (Goldie) Lawrence, and 2024 four-star Camdon Frier, a legacy commit whose father, Matt Frier, and uncle, Todd Frier, played for FSU.
The Seminoles aren’t done looking for talent at wideout although and they are keeping a close eye on one in-state target. Three-star prospect Marcel Williams, from Pompano Beach (Fla.) Blanche Ely High School, has certainly secured a place on FSU’s radar.
“As of right now, I feel as if they (FSU) have been showing me a lot of love,” said Williams when asked about his recruitment. “I hear from them all the time.”
When asked who he models his game after, Williams replied, “I used to compare myself to Jarvis Landry, but I’m breaking out of that. I know I have to create my own legacy.”
Williams, who is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, has two touchdown receptions through his first two games this season, but his main goals are doing all he can to help his team make the playoffs. The colleges he’s been hearing from most are Akron and Grambling State, with the new addition of Cincinnati.
While FSU hasn’t offered Williams yet, the junior believes it is only a matter of time.
“(I) don’t have one yet but I think it’s coming soon,” said Williams. “I have little conversations with the coaches everyday.”
