2024 WR TJ Abrams commits to Florida State
Florida State landed the commitment of 2024 WR prospect Tawaski "TJ" Abrams on Thursday. Abrams, who is from Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar High, is rated as a three-star prospect and is ranked as the 84th-best overall prospect from Florida. The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound senior-to-be was on FSU's campus this past weekend for an unofficial visit.
Abrams considered offers from LSU, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina prior to making the decision to commit to FSU.
"The fact that I always wanted to come here, and not just that but that they make me feel welcome, like a family when I come here," Abrams told the Osceola while on-campus last week. "(FSU) is at the top. They're that school that I'm looking at right now."
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Abrams: "He is one of the top slot receivers in Florida. You want to get him the ball right away and let him do his damage. He can make one move and get by a defender. He is not easy to tackle. He is elusive in the open field. Abrams has good hands. He runs very good routes. He is a difficult matchup especially if he gets on the a linebacker."
Abrams is the ninth prospect to give is verbal commitment to Mike Norvell for the 2024 recruiting class. He joins Camdon Frier from Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High as one of two wide receivers.
FSU's 2024 class was ranked as the fourth-best in the country prior to Abrams' commitment.
