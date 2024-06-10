Of the nine official visitors to see Florida State this weekend, Chase Loftin came from the farthest away by a wide margin.

Amidst a crop of visitors from Florida and Alabama, the 2025 four-star tight end came all the way from Omaha, Neb., to officially visit the Seminoles this weekend.

"Getting here was great. They welcomed me in with a ton of coaches and coach (Mike) Norvell there," Loftin said as he left his visit Sunday. "It started off with a bang and then obviously campus tour, tons of fun activities, good food and all that stuff. It was a really good time."

A big part of why Loftin traveled the nearly 1,200 miles down to Tallahassee over the weekend was because of his strong relationship with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"I love the whole coaching staff, especially coach Norvell. He's been a big part of my recruitment so I really appreciate that..." Loftin said. "He stays in contact with me every week really. He continues to check up on me. That's a big deal to me, make sure the head coach is in my recruitment. He does a great job."

Loftin has also built a strong relationship with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen during his recruitment.

"It's awesome. I've built a great relationship with him and I think he's one of the best tight end coaches in the game," Loftin said of Thomsen. "Continuing to build this relationship with him is important to me. I think he's one of those guys that can bring my game to another level."

Loftin, who stands at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, had 1,017 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons at Elkhorn (Neb.) North High. He transferred this offseason to Omaha Millard North.