2025 4-star WR Derick Smith has FSU in his group of schools after visit
2025 wide receiver prospect Derick Smith has quite a list of scholarship offers, including in-state teams like Alabama and Auburn, but also a host of other top schools like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others.
The Seminoles were on the front edge of the Selma (Ala.) Southside High prospect's recruitment, offering him back in July 2022. As 2025 recruitments ramp up with the 2024 cycle nearly complete, Smith made it to the Seminoles' campus Saturday for their second Junior Day event of the month.
A four-star receiver ranked by Rivals as the No. 158 overall recruit and No. 28 wide receiver in the 2025 class, much of Smith's communication with FSU to date has been over the phone. His visit to campus allowed him to build better relationships with the FSU staff.
"The coaches stuck out to me," Smith said. "They kept it real with me."
This was particularly true of FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who Smith said stood out and separated himself in terms of his energy from the other head coaches recruiting him currently.
"He's fiery with the energy," Smith said. "I didn't know he was like that."
Smith is coming off an impressive junior season where he did just about everything on offense for Southside High. In 10 games, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns and had 1,487 receiving yards with 14 touchdown catches.
In all, he had 2,809 yards of offense over 10 games, averaging 280.9 yards per game, most of which came at running back and receiver.
He watched a few FSU games this season and saw more than enough to make him see how he could fit into Norvell's offense.
"They throw the ball a lot..." Smith said. "I like that they throw jump balls."
Smith listed Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss as other teams he's considering at this point in his recruiting process. He took a recent visit to Auburn earlier this month, has a visit to Alabama set for next weekend and is planning an Ole Miss visit for March.
He also said he plans to make it back to FSU in the spring to watch a practice and is considering the Seminoles because of their recent run of receiver production.
"They've been in the pack," Smith said. "Their receivers are producing, going to the league."
While the Alabama prospect lists both major in-state schools among his list of top schools, he says he's by no means set on saying in his home state for his collegiate career.
"I'm not looking to stay in state just because Alabama and Auburn offered me," Smith said. "I'm looking out of state, too."
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple