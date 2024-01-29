2025 wide receiver prospect Derick Smith has quite a list of scholarship offers, including in-state teams like Alabama and Auburn, but also a host of other top schools like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and others.

The Seminoles were on the front edge of the Selma (Ala.) Southside High prospect's recruitment, offering him back in July 2022. As 2025 recruitments ramp up with the 2024 cycle nearly complete, Smith made it to the Seminoles' campus Saturday for their second Junior Day event of the month.

A four-star receiver ranked by Rivals as the No. 158 overall recruit and No. 28 wide receiver in the 2025 class, much of Smith's communication with FSU to date has been over the phone. His visit to campus allowed him to build better relationships with the FSU staff.

"The coaches stuck out to me," Smith said. "They kept it real with me."

This was particularly true of FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who Smith said stood out and separated himself in terms of his energy from the other head coaches recruiting him currently.

"He's fiery with the energy," Smith said. "I didn't know he was like that."