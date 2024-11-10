2025 DE prospects and brothers Darryll and Mandrell Desir commit to FSU

On Friday 2025 defensive end prospects and brothers Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir de-committed from UCF on Friday. Less than 48 hours on Sunday morning the pair committed to Florida State.

Darryll is rated as the tenth-best defensive end prospect in the state of Florida by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. He has Mandrell rated as the 17th-best defensive end prospect in the state.

The twin brothers are set to take officials visit to FSU on the weekend of November 23rd when the Seminoles take on Charleston Southern.