2025 DE prospects and brothers Darryll and Mandrell Desir commit to FSU

On Friday 2025 defensive end prospects and brothers Darryll Desir and Mandrell Desir de-committed from UCF on Friday. Less than 48 hours on Sunday morning the pair committed to Florida State.
Darryll is rated as the tenth-best defensive end prospect in the state of Florida by Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. He has Mandrell rated as the 17th-best defensive end prospect in the state.
The twin brothers are set to take officials visit to FSU on the weekend of November 23rd when the Seminoles take on Charleston Southern.
"Darryll can come off the edge and rush the passer," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "You will see him drop back in coverage, too. He has strong hands and can get off blocks. He plays hard and will beat guys off the ball. He has the ability to punish you."
Please click on the link below to view Desir's HUDL highlights.
"Mandrell is a fast twitch kid off the edge," said Fishbein. " He can get up field and put pressure on the quarterback. The kid can run. He has the tools to be a very good player at the next level."
Please click on the link below to view Mandrell Desir's HUDL highlights.
FSU now has 13 players to its 2025 recruiting class. The Desir twins are the only two defensive ends committed to FSU for 2025 and one of three defensive linemen with the other being defensive tackle prospect Kevin Wynn.