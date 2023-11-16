Class of 2025 defensive end target Javion Hilson was one of many four-star prospects in attendance for the Miami game last weekend. Hilson, who is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, is ranked by Rivals as the 100th-best overall prospect in his class and the 7th-best WDE prospect in the country for 2025. The Cocoa (Fla.) High product spoke with the Osceola after his unofficial visit to FSU this weekend. "I loved it, it was a good game, to get to see the defensive lineman get after the quarterback," said Hilson of watching FSU beat Miami. "I loved watching Jared Verse and Patrick (Payton) use their hands at the line of scrimmage. And I learned some new moves and stuff."

Hilson was also impressed by the Seminoles' second-half dominance of Miami after a strong second quarter by the Hurricanes, who ran the ball effectively as they tied the game before intermission. "I saw how they had problems with (the run) and they end up fixing it and they really affected it and stopped it," Hilson said.

He also got a chance to talk with FSU defensive end coach John Papuchis. "It was nice," said Hilson. "He was telling me thank you for coming out, we got to get you to more games and building good relationships and stuff." Hilson also met with head coach Mike Norvell. "It was about the same thing, coming out and just build more relationships and he was like we want you here ... He was like, 'We need you here.' "