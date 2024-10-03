Florida State just earned an important return visit from a priority 2025 recruit.

North Atlanta (Ga.) four-star defensive end prospect Chase Linton has shared with The Osceola that he will be returning to Florida State for an official visit.

Linton last visited Florida State on Sept. 21 for an unofficial visit as Florida State defeated California. Linton recapped his visit with The Osceola and said that he enjoyed how the coaches treated him and that he would be interested in coming back on an official visit. That visit has now been set.