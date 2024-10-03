2025 DE target Chase Linton schedules official visit to Florida State
Florida State just earned an important return visit from a priority 2025 recruit.
North Atlanta (Ga.) four-star defensive end prospect Chase Linton has shared with The Osceola that he will be returning to Florida State for an official visit.
Linton last visited Florida State on Sept. 21 for an unofficial visit as Florida State defeated California. Linton recapped his visit with The Osceola and said that he enjoyed how the coaches treated him and that he would be interested in coming back on an official visit. That visit has now been set.
Linton will officially visit Florida State during the Nov. 2 weekend as the Seminoles host North Carolina. Linton has one other official visit set, as he will be visiting Georgia officially on Oct. 12.
Linton recently took an unofficial visit to Alabama and other teams are starting to get in the mix in his open recruitment. Georgia continues to be the frontrunner but Florida State has cracked the door open by earning an official visit.
