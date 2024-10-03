PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 DE target Chase Linton schedules official visit to Florida State

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Florida State just earned an important return visit from a priority 2025 recruit.

North Atlanta (Ga.) four-star defensive end prospect Chase Linton has shared with The Osceola that he will be returning to Florida State for an official visit.

Linton last visited Florida State on Sept. 21 for an unofficial visit as Florida State defeated California. Linton recapped his visit with The Osceola and said that he enjoyed how the coaches treated him and that he would be interested in coming back on an official visit. That visit has now been set.

Linton will officially visit Florida State during the Nov. 2 weekend as the Seminoles host North Carolina. Linton has one other official visit set, as he will be visiting Georgia officially on Oct. 12.

Linton recently took an unofficial visit to Alabama and other teams are starting to get in the mix in his open recruitment. Georgia continues to be the frontrunner but Florida State has cracked the door open by earning an official visit.

